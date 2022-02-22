SHREVEPORT, La- Today the Bakowski Bridge of Lights was unveiled during an afternoon celebration. Groups from across the city met at the red river to watch the project come alive.
There was a large crowd of people, city officials from Shreveport and bossier both attended the event.
The main event was a wedding ceremony where dozens of couples were married or renewed their vows. Behind them the new Bakowski bridge was up and running.
Once the couples were married, fireworks went off over the bridge. The light shows on the bridge were designed by students from across the area through Sci-port. I spoke to Sommer Anderson-Picou, principal of Broadmoor Stem Academy to find out what that experience was like for her students.
"Oh my goodness, the impact on the students has been amazing, watching them from knowing nothing and then having them learn how to program and then being able tonight to see what their work is presenting is pretty cool."
The bridge will continue to display their work for months to come. And more and more students will be able to add their own designs to the bridge on into the future.