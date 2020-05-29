SHREVEPORT, La - Shreveport residents repeated two common themes on Friday when talking about the incidents occurring in Minneapolis - frustration and hope for a peaceful solution.
Many said they don't want Shreveport to become like Minneapolis with all of the riots and looting.
Jerry Johnson, a retired Caddo Parish school board member and military veteran, had strong opinions about the police officers conduct.
"I think it was police brutality," Johnson said. "You got handcuffs on him. He's on his back. You got him on the ground. You didn't have any threat. So, why would you want to go further that that?"
Johnson says he can relate to what happened to George Floyd.
"Every time something of this nature happens, it always brings me back to when I was done like that over 20-something years ago," Johnson said. "And I was pulled over by University Hospital police."
He says he was driving there to pick up his wife who worked there.
"They asked me to get out of the car with my hands. And get down on the ground." Johnson said.
Johnson says he was eventually allowed to go free. He says it was a case of mistaken identity. But it left his family traumatized.
Brock Baker, barber at Northside Beauty and Barber Shop on Nelson Street, disagrees with the riots and looting.
"I don't agree with that at all. I mean, because that's your own city, your town," Baker said. "I don't think that you could get a peaceful resolution by doing that."
Tyrone Marshall of Shreveport says most officers are getting a bad rap right now.
"Not all officers are bad," Marshall said. "Because I have officers in my family. It's like the bad officers have really destroyed the reputation for officers, right now. But it's not like that."
Tyrone's six-year old son, Tyrone Marshall, Jr., says the riots are bad.
"They shouldn't be doing that. Because it's bad," Marshall said. "And they will go to jail."
Johnson offered wisdom to calm people down in Shreveport. He says we should all be good neighbors to one another.
"When I'm loving my neighbor as myself, just like I love myself," Johnson said. "And that's how God wants us to be."