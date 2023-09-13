Shreveport City Council chaos explained

SHREVEPORT, La. - A motion to fire Shreveport City Council Clerk Shanerika Flemings passed 4 to 3 Tuesday.
Flemings was allowed more than eight minutes in to give closing comments in which she made accusations of racism and pitted council members against one another.
The first order of business for the council is to find a new council clerk.
The real damage is going to be with personal relationships, seeing it is a small political body with only 7 members. Flemings made several accusations about council members, and speculation on why she was fired from her council clerk position that didn't include performance.
"The only reason I bring these things up now is because it appears I am being punished because I didn't go along with everything these council members have said or done. I'm being professionally punished for personal reasons," Flemings said."
The clerk of council is an unclassified, at will position, and the council has a right to relieve Flemings of her job.
Scott Hughes, a political analyst, says "You often do not see a person given an open mic for, you know, clearly more than five minutes in what is really an HR situation. So, at some level that probably shouldn't have been allowed to happen."
There is a question whether the City of Shreveport could be faced with a lawsuit if some of the allegations Flemings made are true.
Flemings says, "When Councilman Brooks texted me past work hours asking me if I was home or getting out tonight, I did not respond until the next morning. When he asked me on multiple occasions to join him at his bar for steak and drinks. I always declined."
Hughes said, "That standard is going to be very high in an unclassified position, if you haven't laid the groundwork if you haven't filed complaints. If you haven't done your homework, you just get mad, then your chance of a lawsuit may be a lot less."
After several incidences the Shreveport's City Council has faced, the next step will be dealing with leadership, meaning chairman, James Green.
"That's going to take four votes to replace him and that's difficult under their rules. Once they get over that hump. Then you're going to see the council have to fall into a working majority," Hughes said.
The political elephant in the room is this proposed bond issue. Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux has started a bond committee and bonds are not passed without public trust.
"I think the public already had a question mark about the council, perhaps the previous administration on how money was spent, and that's why I think Mayor Arceneaux has just begun this whole process about trying to build public trust and a bond issue. That's going to be very questioned," Hughes said.