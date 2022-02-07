SHREVEPORT, La- Today, Shreveport City Council voted against allowing a liquor license for a store in the MLK area. What started out as a routine meeting, may have laid the grounds for a criminal investigation.
As part of the meeting, testimony was heard from various people for and against the liquor license. That testimony raised interesting questions about the business seeking a vote from the council.
More than a dozen people attended the meeting to speak against the liquor license, saying that another liquor store would be detrimental to the neighborhood.
The meeting became unusual when Shreveport Police Officer Glass Bradley testified that the man who spoke to him about the application wasn't even the applicant. He also says that same man lied to him about being the property owner. And when he examined the building, there were boxes of liquor stacked on the shelves. Also, there were no security cameras. Both of those things were in violation of city ordinances.
Ultimately, city council did not approve of the liquor license because of Officer Bradley’s testimony.
KTBS asked Councilwoman Taylor whether criminal action was worth following up on. Here was her response: “I think it is something that they pretty much laid out for themselves, so they gave SPD no other choice."