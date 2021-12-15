SHREVEPORT, La.--The city is continuing their war on blight. Mayor Adrian Perkins has been very vocal about getting rid of the eye sores in the city. On Wednesday the city demolished three different dilapidated homes in Caddo Heights. The city is flagging structures for demolition during district sweeps. KTBS talked with neighbors who say the gesture makes them feel a bit safer.
“About time it’s dangerous for elderly people you don't know who is in those abandoned homes, knowing something is abandoned next to you and just tore down, that isn’t a good feeling. I am glad the city is doing something about it,” said Johnell Walter.
Thursday there was a sweep held in district E. The next sweep will take place in district C in January.