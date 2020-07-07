SHREVEPORT, La - Orlando and Sammie Edwards, owners of O&S Trucking, LLC of Shreveport, say they fully support the order for mandatory face masks from Mayor Adrian Perkins.
They say their trucking business requires them to deliver directly to people's homes and local businesses. They feel it's crucial to wear a mask for public safety since virus numbers are rising in Shreveport and nationwide.
"I think it's a great thing," Orlando Edwards said. "I wear mine but sometimes I go and purchase product and I see people who don't have on their masks."
His wife, Sammie Edwards, says she want people to look at the bigger picture instead of the inconvenience.
"You know a lot of people don't want to wear them," Edwards said. "I want to wear my mask for my safety and my family's safety."
Edwards say she thinks it would be selfish for anyone to disobey the mandate due to the dramatic increase in COVID-19 deaths being reported.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, there are 243 reported COVID-19 deaths.