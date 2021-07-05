SHREVEPORT, La- Dogs and their owners made their way to the Shreveport dog park, Monday, after the 4th of July fireworks. The park is a Shreveport Public Assembly and Recreation (SPAR) facility and is in a public private partnership with the Shreveport Dog Park Alliance.
For about a month, visitors were unable to enjoy it after flooding from the Red River called for closure of the park. Updates are posted to the Shreveport Dog Park Alliance Facebook page often.
KTBS spoke with Cynthia Keith, Director of the Shreveport Dog Park Alliance. Keith explained, they keep it open as much as possible, but they have to work around the water and it's levels.
"It was designed to for water to drain back into the river as quickly as possible," said Keith. "I am hearing the misconception people are saying oh gosh, it's closed most of the time. Actually the opposite is true. It's open most of the time. There might be a month here during the rainy season, maybe a couple of days there,"
Keith, also mentioned at one point before the pandemic, a second dog park was it's early stages.
"We had all the petition signatures we were going to turn into the city and that was phase one," said Keith. "And phase two is raising the money to start that dog park. That's when the pandemic hit, and nobody had any extra money to donate. So that's where it was left off. Maybe we can pick up or get some other groups to help out with raising some money and doing some fundraisers and actually get that second one going," Keith said they were looking at the Southern Hills Community Park for that second location. Currently there isn't any action being taken to restarting that venture.
We also reached out to the Director of Shreveport Public Assembly and Recreation, Shelly Ragle. She says that area is prone to flooding, and if for some reason you can't get into the parking lot or if there is water in the park that prevents it from being safe, they have to close it.