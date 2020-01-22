SHREVEPORT, La. - Thursday, January 23rd will mark nine years since the disappearance of Tracy Winslow. The mother of three was reported missing on January 23rd, 2011.
Her burned out car was found the next day, but no sign of Tracy. The following year, her estranged boyfriend Eddie Jackson was convicted and sent to prison for 40 years for kidnapping and arson.
Ty'Keonna Winslow is 14 years old now, she is the youngest of Tracy’s three children. The eighth grader at Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy was just a toddler when her mother disappeared.
Felicia Holden, Tracy’s cousin, stepped up and raised Ty’Keonna. Holden said she talked to Tracy on the phone for an hour and a half the day before her kidnapping. Tracy expressed concerns about her relationship with Jackson, such as the beating, the lying and the cheating.
14-year-old Ty’Keonna has a lot of questions. Now that she's getting older, she vaguely remembers things from when she was a little girl. Such as her father's temper, she recalls a time when he punched a hole in the wall while him and Tracy were arguing.
Both Felicia and Ty’Keonna believe someone out there knows something about Tracy’s disappearance. They're asking for closure so they can finally wake up from the nightmare.
"I really didn't get that much time with her,” said Ty’Keonna. “For me to know where she's at, I think it will lift some of the weight off my shoulders and help me move on."
"Somebody knows and they are watching us go through this every year. They know, they know,” cried Holden. “But they remain silent. I understand you can do that if you don't have a conscience, you can. But for the sake of Ty’Keonna, for the sake of Tracy’s kids, we've lost family members as a result of this. Why should we have to live like this for the rest of our lives?"
Now that Ty’Keonna is older, she decided she wants to visit her biological father in prison to try and get answers. If you know anything about the disappearance of Tracy Winslow, call Caddo Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373.