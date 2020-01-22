SHREVEPORT, La. - Thursday will mark nine years since the disappearance of Tracy Winslow. The mother of three was reported missing on Jan. 23, 2011.
Her burned out car was found the next day, but there was no sign of Winslow. The following year, her estranged boyfriend, Eddie Jackson, was convicted of kidnapping and arson in connection with Winslow’s disappearance. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Winslow's daughter, Ty'Keonna Winslow, is 14 years old now. She is the youngest of Tracy’s three children. The eighth-grader at Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy was just a toddler when her mother disappeared.
Felicia Holden, Winslow’s cousin, stepped up and raised Ty’Keonna. Holden said she talked to Winslow on the phone for an hour-and-a-half the day before her apparent kidnapping. Winslow expressed concerns about her relationship with Jackson, accusing him of beating her, lying and cheating.
Ty’Keonna still has a lot of questions. Now that she's getting older, she vaguely remembers things from when she was a little girl such as her father's temper. She recalls a time when he punched a hole in the wall while he was arguing with Winslow.
Felicia and Ty’Keonna believe someone knows something about Winslow’s disappearance. They're asking for closure so they can finally wake up from the nightmare.
"I really didn't get that much time with her,” said Ty’Keonna. “For me to know where she's at, I think it will lift some of the weight off my shoulders and help me move on."
"Somebody knows and they are watching us go through this every year. They know, they know,” said Holden. “But they remain silent. I understand you can do that if you don't have a conscience, you can. But for the sake of Ty’Keonna, for the sake of Tracy’s kids, we've lost family members as a result of this. Why should we have to live like this for the rest of our lives?"
Now that Ty’Keonna is older, she decided she wants to visit her biological father in prison to try and get answers.
If you know anything about the disappearance of Winslow, call Caddo Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373.