SHREVEPORT, La. - If you miss those fresh fruits, veggies, and fresh street tacos, then you are in luck. The Shreveport Farmer's Market returns to Festival Plaza this Saturday for the 2021 season. The Shreveport Farmer's Market is open every Saturday from 7:30am to 12:30pm and runs through August 28.
Shreveport Farmer's Market returns to Festival Plaza
