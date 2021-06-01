The Shreveport Farmer's Market returns
12321550_10153995317320097_4264363960965247910_n.jpg

SHREVEPORT, La. - If you miss those fresh fruits, veggies, and fresh street tacos, then you are in luck. The Shreveport Farmer's Market returns to Festival Plaza this Saturday for the 2021 season. The Shreveport Farmer's Market is open every Saturday from 7:30am to 12:30pm and runs through August 28.

