SHREVEPORT, La.--Just before the new year each year KTBS is always sure to remind people about the consequences of shooting guns in the air to celebrate the holiday. A Shreveport firefighter caught a close call on camera.
Jonathan Latson was on duty at a fire station in Southern Hills on New Year’s Eve.
He says the sound of fireworks and gun shots drove him to the point that he stepped outside to record the chaos. In the video you can hear gun shots and fireworks then a different sound in a matter of moments a bullet flies across his cell phone screen. Latson says he realizes that as close as the bullet came to him it very well could have hit him.
“It sounded like we were in a war zone. So, I just wanted to capture it on camera. Just to show people it’s crazy out here, it’s bad with the guns and stuff. As I was recording, the bullet just whizzed past me and it sounded like it hit the fence,” said Latson.
Latson shared the bizarre video on social media hoping that his close call might make other people think twice before celebrating in that way.