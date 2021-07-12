SHREVEPORT, La- On Monday, Shreveport Police Department and Fire Department leaders detailed the 40 hour mental health training that some First Responders have completed so far. Monday's press conference was part of the City of Shreveport's #SaferShreveport campaign. The goal is to prepare First Responders to handle situations with people who are undergoing a mental health crisis.
The Shreveport Police Department started crisis intervention courses last year, resulting in a mental health unit. As of July 12th, 64 SPD officers and an unspecified amount of Shreveport Fire Department employees have been trained through their Crisis Intervention Training (CIT).
LSU Health and Seedlinks Behavior Management are training First Responders. Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond spoke on efforts currently in place to get their teams on board with training.
"The CIT course provides our men and women with a better understanding of the various types of mental illnesses and developmental disorders, and provides them the communication skills needed to help de-escalate situations," said Raymond. "This training is provided for a safer environment for our officers and for our citizens. Officers who have already received crisis intervention training are identified on daily worksheets. And we're dispatching those officers to calls we can identify a mental health component."
Raymond mentioned that communications officers working for Caddo 911 Call Center will receive training designed to assist in recognizing if a person is having a mental health crisis from their initial call.
"If we can better identify mental health conditions from the beginning, we may be able to route that call to a more appropriate agency to deal with the issue known as a call diversion program," said Raymond. "Or at least we are providing information to help responding officers and fire personnel know what they may expect once they arrive on scene."
The first course designed specifically for Caddo 911 communications officers is being planned in August.
Mental health resources for community members
Seedlinks Behavior Management is working with the City of Shreveport to provide services to residents. CEO of Seedlinks Behavior Management, Ryan Williams, spoke on the importance of the resources.
"It means everything because we want a happier community," said Williams. "We want a community where understanding about mental illness is very prevalent, you know, we want to lead the country in this. This is not a good place to be behind, we're going to be in front of what's going on in Shreveport."
Williams says the conversation around mental health is necessary.
"I want people to have those open conversations about mental health," said Williams. "It's not a bad conversation to have about how to deal with ourselves so we can deal with others. And I just want everybody in the community to understand that we will be so much better off when we start to address these topics."
You can visits Seedlinks Behavior Management site by clicking here or visit the City of Shreveport's site for details by clicking here.