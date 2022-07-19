SHREVEPORT, La. -- New technology is coming to Shreveport to grow nutritious food year-round.
On Tuesday, July 19, Shreveport Green hosted a ribbon cutting for its Urban Farm on Sprague Street.
The Urban Farm features an indoor Ag container created by a collaboration between Shreveport Green, Swepco and the Electric Power Research Institute.
"It allows the young generation to get educated on new technologies, new concepts and new ideas around farming and bring them back to the community and share them," said Frank Sharp of the Electric Power Research Institute.
Mayor Adrian Perkins made an appearance at the ribbon cutting. "I want everyone to leave here today inspired, not just to grow their own food but to understand that we are attacking food insecurities for thousands of families in our own community," said Perkins.
The produce grown on the Urban Farm will be harvested once every week and a half, and distributed through the Shreveport Green mobile market to provide fresh, nutritious food to residents of the surrounding communities.