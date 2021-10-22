SHREVEPORT, La- At midnight, the curfew begins for all juveniles in Shreveport. City Council created the measures in an effort to curb the rise in violent crime throughout the city. Tonight, the rules take effect until 5 a.m. During weekdays, the curfews start at 10 p.m., on weekends, at midnight.
Many of the late-night shootings across the past year were committed by juveniles who were out late at night. These curfews are a step taken by officials to ensure that juvenile crime is less of a factor for police to wrestle with.
As part of the ordinance, parents will be responsible for where their children are located at night. Any parents of kids who are caught out late by police may face fines. Businesses have an added responsibility as well to ensure that teenagers aren't hanging out inside late at night.
KTBS spoke with Councilman James Flurry who said that he hopes the new measures are successful but he is saddened by the fact that they had to be taken in the first place.
He went on to say that "[i]t bothers [him] that a few bad apples have put this blemish on our young people because we have so many fine, wonderful young people that try to do right. And then, just a few that have criminal activity that just aren't going to abide by the law. And, they mess it up for everybody."
Flurry added that, this curfew is now being tested and it is up to the city to determine how effective it's implementation is. If it works well, he hopes it can lead to a time where Shreveport doesn't have to put such measures in place.
For now, the city will have to wait and see.