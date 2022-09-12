SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Little Theatre is gearing up for another fantastic show, but before the curtains can open, more roles need to be filled.
As director Robert Alford, II tells us, the theatre is holding auditions this week for the award-winning drama, "Sweat".
Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Sweat wrestles with issues such as friendship, betrayal, class, race, gender, and the justice system.
It is a tragic, touching, funny and challenging play about the struggles and triumphs of nine people in Reading, Pennsylvania.
Three of the nine roles are still open. The roles of Cynthia, Tracey, Stan, Jessie, Chris and Brucie are cast. The scenes alternate between 2000 and 2008.
Auditions for "Sweat" are Tuesday, September 13, at 6 p.m. in the Bronson Hall Seminar Room, at LSU Shreveport.
Performances for the production will begin in January at Shreveport Little Theatre.