SHREVEPORT, La. - In 1922, three Louisiana women did something many thought was impossible; they formed what would become one of the finest community theatres in the country – right here in Louisiana.
Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) explores that fascinating story and 100 years-worth of history that came afterwards with the broadcast premiere of the independent documentary, SHREVEPORT LITTLE THEATRE: MAKER OF DREAMS, on Monday, August 21 at 7:00pm.Viewers can also stream the program live at www.lpb.org or on mobile devices with the LPB App.
For over a century, this historic community theatre in northwest Louisiana has been dedicated to the production of live theatre, overcoming numerous challenges along the way. From the hardships of the Great Depression and the impact of multiple wars and social upheaval to overcoming its own devastating fires and a pandemic, the Shreveport Little Theatre has demonstrated unparalleled resilience and determination in the pursuit of artistic expression.
“Our founders, Julia Rogers, Opal Allen and Olivia Woodley Parten, fully understood what the Little Theatre Movement was about in America during the 1900's. These women were well-educated and determined. They saw theatre as creating art but also as a civic duty,” says filmmaker Dr. Sherry J. Kerr. “The founders also believed Shreveport would support a Little Theatre, and they were right! Shreveport Little Theatre marched on, never missing a season where many theatres closed and reorganized.”
Dr. Robert Darrow, filmmaker and Shreveport Little Theatre Managing & Artistic Director says there have been some interesting highlights in the theatre’s history that he’s excited to share. “Not many people know that the Shreveport Little Theatre holds a unique distinction of being the first theatre to produce live theatrical adaptations of Walt Disney’s beloved animated features.”
A few other interesting highlights:
- The infamous search for an actress to play Scarlett O’Hara in Gone With the Wind brought a scout to the theatre. There, he discovered Marcella Martin, who was later cast in the role of Cathleen Calvert.
- Life magazine named the theatre “one of the nation’s top three community playhouses” in the 1950s.
- In 1958, a young airman stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base stepped onstage for the first time in The Happiest Millionaire and Desk Set. That airman was future comedian George Carlin.
- In 2021, former SLT Academy student and leading performer Zhailon Levingston made history by becoming the youngest Black director of a Broadway production, directing Chicken & Biscuits.
Along with the premiere, LPB will encore SHREVEPORT LITTLE THEATRE: MAKER OF DREAMS, on Thursday, August 24 at 8:00pm. After the night of the broadcast premiere, the program will be available for on demand streaming for members with LPB PASSPORT – an extended membership benefit.
