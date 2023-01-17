Shreveport Little Theatre is presenting its latest production of the award-winning drama, Sweat, directed by Robert Alford II.
Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Sweat wrestles with issues such as friendship, betrayal, class, race, gender, and the justice system.
It is a tragic, touching, funny and challenging play about the struggles and triumphs of nine people in Reading, Pennsylvania.
Note: Sweat has Pervasive Strong Language, Mature Themes, and Some Violence
The shows will happen January 19, 20, 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. and January 21, 22, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Shreveport Little Theatre, 812 Margaret Place, Shreveport, LA 71101.
