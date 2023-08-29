SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3 caught up with the artistic director and actress featured in "Always, Patsy Cline" coming this September to Shreveport Little Theatre.
This heartfelt revue tells the true story of the country music legend's unlikely friendship with a fan, Louise Seger, cemented by years of letter-writing.
Always, Patsy Cline will feature Jessica Brock in the role of Patsy Cline and Kim Price as Louise Seger, Patsy’s pen pal. The creative team includes director Dr. Robert Darrow, musical director Robert Cruz, technical director Charlie Roppolo, lighting designer Julie Edwards, stage manager Kari Kennon, costumer Susan Beal, sound designer Barry Butler, and prop master Carol Ferrara.
Performances are scheduled for September 1, 2, 8, 9 at 7:30 p.m. and September 3, 9, 10 at 2:00 p.m.
Tickets are $30.
They are available at www.shreveportlittletheatre.com or by calling SLT’s Box Office at 318-424-4439 for reservations. SLT is located at 812 Margaret Place.