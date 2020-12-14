A Shreveport man received a gift that he says he never expected.
It all started with a car ride on a rainy day, that made it impossible for Edward Hays to take his almost six miles long walk to work. He had been walking to work to save up for a place closer to his job. That day he took a Lyft instead. What he didn’t know was it would lead him to receiving a car for free.
“I am so grateful, like I said I would never think this type of thing would happen to a guy like me,” said Edward Hays.
Monday not only was he given a car, but insurance paid for six months and 500 dollars for gas.
“I was really down on the dumps that day,” said David Daniels.
Daniels lost his job during the pandemic and started ridesharing and became a personal trainer to make money. One day he was out driving for Lyft and he met Hays.
“He got in and he was almost bouncing in the back seat,” said Daniels.
Hays was excited because he just got a promotion at the gas station he works at.
“He tells me his story how he's walking back and forth to work,” said Daniels.
Last Tuesday Daniels decided to share a positive story on his one-day old Tik Tok account about a guy who's name he didn't even know at the time. He gained new followers who wanted to help.
“I had thousands of notifications,” said Daniels.
So, he called his friends at SBC Autos.
“I said hey, I’ve got about 500 people wanting to buy this guy a bike a car or something what can we do,” said Daniels.
One week later, they'd raised over $7,000. Hays now has keys to his very first car.
“To see this day even happen. I still can't believe it,” said Hays.
During today’s meet up Daniels created a Tik Tok video to show his followers what they helped him accomplish. It ended with joy and what is to come next.
“I love it, I do, I love it. I really want to thank everybody, everybody who was involved,” said Hays
“Now were going to get Ed his license,” said Daniels.
And it didn't stop there. Daniels also got toy donations for hays' son Jaiden for Christmas. He asked that donations for the child be donated to Regional Homes in Bossier City. Also, the remainder of the money raised on Go Fund Me is going straight to him as well.
David said he plans to keep giving to those in need. He has set up a Venmo account to raise money and use the funds to do other acts of kindness in the future.
@rideshare_chronicles
All of you changed a life today. ##bekind ##edthecashier♬ You’ve Got a Friend in Me - Anthem Lights
You can stay up to date with what he is doing via Tik Tok by clicking here.