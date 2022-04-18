Shreveport, La -- A Shreveport man who police say shot and killed his ex-girlfriend Thursday before killing himself shot another girlfriend more than 25 years previously, records show.
A records request by 3-Investigates found that William Cherry’s most recent victim, 47-year-old Angie C. Anders, filed an order of protection in Caddo Parish Court in July of 2021 after breaking off her relationship with him.
In that order of protection, Anders writes that Cherry is “both suicidal and homicidal, and I’m scared he’s going to kill me.”
Anders claims that she broke off her relationship with Cherry in June 2021 after learning that he and another friend, “arranged a prostitute on his behalf.”
Despite Cherry’s previous felony conviction, Anders wrote in the order that Cherry had several firearms at his home, including what she called automatic weapons and handguns.
The order also claims that Cherry had shot a previous girlfriend. A copy of an appeal rejection by the Louisiana Court of Appeals, Second Circuit in 1997 reveals that in November 1995, Cherry shot a woman in his Shreveport bedroom after she had broken off an engagement. The woman was shot in the hand and chest but survived. She too had an order of protection against him. In that case, Cherry was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and sentenced to 5 years in prison.
The incident Thursday night happened just before midnight. Anders was found shot to death in a car in the 500 block of Atkins Street near Byrd High School. Police responded and after a 6-hour standoff, stormed the house and found Cherry dead inside from what they described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.