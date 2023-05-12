SHREVEPORT, La. - SPAR is teaming up with the Shreveport Maverick's professional basketball team to host a free skills and drills clinic.
It will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Lakeside Community Center, 220 Milam Street. It's open to girls and boys ages six to 16. Registration is required and check-in starts at 12:30 p.m. Register here.
Participants will learn the fundamentals of basketball from the basketball players on the Mavericks, who won the 2022 TBL championship.
Steve Tucker, Shreveport Mavericks head coach, believes sports set up kids for success.
"They see things that they can take with whatever they do, whatever their special gifts are, you know, it may make them a better painter, it may make them a better writer, it may make them a better businessperson. It's the discipline they get from sports," Tucker said.
All participants will get free admission to the Maverick's game at 3:30 p.m. The Mavericks face the Pearland Warriors.