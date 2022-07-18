SHREVEPORT, La.--It took a decade but one ArkLaTex mother and daughter are finally reunited.
Robinson says when she arrived to pick up her six year old daughter Jewel'lissa from her elementary school on April 9, 2013 she was gone. The person who picked up the child was not a relative and was not supposed to be able to walk out of the doors with her but even worse once the child crossed state lines in Texas. Robinson would find herself fighting hard for years to get her child back.
Last week, Jewel'lissa finally returned home to Shreveport with her mother.
"I was on the news telling people my child was kidnapped, I am not mad at no one but the system, I want to thank Cpl. Hines, and Bobby Herring for getting a handwriting analysis to confirm I didn't sign those documents, "said Melissa Robinson.
From the very beginning it was a complicated case, investigators here in Shreveport were able to confirm that the guardianship paperwork used to obtain the child was forged. The notary spoke to KTBS on the record confirming that her stamp was stolen and she even admitted she never helped with the paperwork. Despite, all the evidence to bring Jewel'lissa back to Shreveport it still took years to make the homecoming happen.
Now Robinson says she plans to lawyer up, she wants a public apology, and she's working to get the teenager counseling.