SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Metropolitan Planning Commission voted Wednesday to approve the rezoning of an 8-acre area of land located at 2932 Murphy Street to develop the construction of 60 apartments with ground-floor commercial space to be called Notre Dame Apartments.
The development is named after the former Notre Dame High School.
Residents opposed to the construction say they don't want the multi-family housing in the middle of their neighborhood.
The new developers say they intend to be a community partner and use a portion of the $17 million needed for the project to clean up the former Notre Dame High School, which has become an eyesore to the community.
The fate of the school has not been determined but input from the community and alumni association is needed before making any decisions.
The City Council will vote on the issue at a future meeting.