SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Mutual Aid volunteers gathered at Caddo Common Park for the organization’s weekly food share.
The food share serves many unhoused people, but anyone is invited to come and share in a meal and conversation every Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to noon. This week, they served up red salsa chicken.
As volunteer Chang Liu put it, “We just get together every Saturday and have a good time.”
The organization also organizes efforts to provide for other needs, like clothing, first aid, baby boxes and bicycle repairs.
“Mutual aid is based on people helping their communities! It’s distinctly not a nonprofit because it’s a lot more personal and requires those living and loving in their community to take care of those in it,” said a recent Instagram post from the organization.
Shreveport Mutual Aid is currently looking for more helpers. For more information, look up “Shreveport Mutual Aid” on Instagram.