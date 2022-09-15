SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department would like to invite all members of the community to the 2022 National Night Out Parade as we give neighborhood crime and drugs a going away party. The parade will be Thursday, September 15th at 6:00 p.m. and will travel from the 400 block of Texas Street to the 600 block. This parade will give members of the community a chance to gather, fellowship, and learn about National Night Out.
The Shreveport Police Department is partnering with the Shreveport Fire Department, the City of Shreveport, Community Renewal International, and Crime Stoppers for the 2022 Shreveport National Night Out activities. Neighbors are encouraged to get to know each other and their local law enforcement officials under positive circumstances and build stronger community relationships, sending a clear message that neighbors are organizing and fighting back against crime.
National Night Out is a great opportunity to bring our communities together. The goal is to reach 300 registered block parties, so residents are encouraged to register to host a block party on October 4th during National Night Out. Sign-up here: https://buff.ly/3oDVbhx