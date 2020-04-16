Shreveport native Hunter Hopkins is a Byrd High and LSU graduate. He went to medical school at LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans. And now, as a second year ear nose and throat (ENT) resident, he is on the front lines at King’s County Hospital in Brooklyn, New York.
The last week in March, Hopkins was among the medical residents in New York re-deployed to work in emergency rooms to help combat COVID-19. At King’s County hospital, there were more than 60 patients stuck in the emergency room; they were admitted to the hospital, but there were no beds. While some cases were mild, many were on a ventilator, serious enough to be in intensive care.
“They were in the ED for days and days,” said Hopkins. “Many of those patients ultimately passed away in the ED without ever seeing an ICU.”
The hospitals cancelled any surgery that wasn’t necessary. There were as many as 15 patients in this ER alone in need of kidney dialysis that couldn’t receive it.
Currently the hospital is still full, but things are running more smoothly, and turnaround is faster.
Throughout this situation, Hopkins has chosen to remain positive, feeling grateful for the learning experience and for meeting medical personnel he would never have met otherwise.
“I go to work and think of it that way,” he said, “because if I don’t, then it just becomes overwhelming.”
As far as the city itself? He says the streets are still empty.
"It’s nothing. Nobody. It’s empty, it’s completely different. It’s a ghost town.”
So, what’s next for Hopkins?
“Our ENT service, I would imagine that it’s going to stay dormant for at least another month or more. I have no idea. The uncertainty is still there.”
This situation is not exclusive to New York hospitals. What Hopkins experienced is being lived by medical personnel throughout the country and shows, once again, why it is so important for each of us to do our part to flatten the curve.