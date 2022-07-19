Shreveport native opens Title Boxing Club to knock out mental health

SHREVEPORT, La.- With the recent unveiling of the 3-digit suicide prevention lifeline over the weekend mental health is top of mind. One way to improve your mental is by getting active.
One Shreveport native has made it his mission to knock out mental illness through his business, Title boxing.
Owner Brent Smith says, "the mental health is so important I think we all need that coming off the pandemic coming into a recession. The stress relief, I think everybody needs that, everything that you have going on throughout the day you can come here take out all of that stress on one of our heavy bags and you can feel a lot better."
The Title Boxing club on E. 70th street recently opened this past May and their already impacting an air force veterans life. "It keeps me motivated. It's helped me overall, I mean I have the energy to want to do things. It helps me cope I'm coping with it" said member Ricky Lattimore.
The coaches at Title Boxing play a role in helping members on their journey to feeling their best physically and mentally.
Boxing coach Naomi Hannis talks about her coaching style, "my goal is to make people feel light when they leave here. I feel like when you come in and you put all that stress and all that heart into your bag and all the hard work into your bag, when you leave you feel so much better."
Owner Brent Smith wants to create a specific community for his hometown through Title Boxing Club, "a sense of family and brotherhood, if everybody can build a confidence and be able to defend themselves and feel good about themselves and take care of each other. We all want to help each other out, we all want to help each other reach our fitness goals, our mental health goals, our stress relief. That sense of family and community is what were looking to build here in Shreveport. "