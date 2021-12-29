SHREVEPORT, La.--For the very first time ever Louisiana will bring a Cajun flair to the Tournament of Roses but that's not our only tie to the annual event.
A Shreveport native is helping bring the big show to life. Florist Sharon Johnson is there in Pasadena prepping for the parade. She was invited to take part as a floral designer for the 133rd Rose Parade.
The theme for this year's parade is dream, believe, achieve, Johnson took a short break from getting floats ready to roll to tell us how she got the chance to take part in the parade.
“I befriended Scot Wedgeworth, a celebrity designer we joked about me joining the Rose Bowl staff.
Due to Covid-19 the mask requirement. They had people hesitant to take the vaccine which is a requirement. I got a phone call that asked if I was interested. It's mind blowing that someone from Shreveport Louisiana is on the international stage at the tournament of Roses it is mind blowing.
Earlier today, Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser was on the show from Pasadena discussing what an honor it is for the culture of Louisiana to be placed on display on such a large stage. You can watch the parade on KTBS on January 1.