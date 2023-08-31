SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police Officer Trevor Pinckley has been named the American Legion Post 14 “Police Officer of the Year.”
A Shreveport native with two and a half years on the force, Pinckley is described as an eager young officer with an impressive career arrest record.
“I love the job. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. Probably my favorite part is actually seeing it make a difference,” he said. “People call us when they absolutely need help. It’s amazing to be able to show up and actually help somebody and somewhat help change someone’s life.”
Pinckley’s passion for helping people is also what makes the job difficult at times. “It’s hard to see people that are in need and there’s only so much you can do. … You want to do more for somebody but sometimes you just don’t have the ability or you don’t have the resources to do more. That’s probably the hardest part of the job,” he said.
The American Legion also awarded a “Firefighter of the Year” award to Calvin Baker, a training officer with Shreveport Fire Department.