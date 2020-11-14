SHREVEPORT, La. - In light on this year’s Coronavirus pandemic, Caddo Council on Aging, Mount Canaan Baptist Church, Grace CDC, and Commissioner Steven Jackson are teaming up to provide hot meals to local seniors during the Thanksgiving holiday.
Volunteers are needed to deliver 1,500 meals to seniors across Shreveport & Caddo Parish. Given the restrictions of COVID19, many seniors may otherwise spend the holiday alone, or would not prepare a meal for themselves.
“We know that many seniors would normally enjoy meals in a congregate setting, this year poses a great risk to seniors who are vulnerable to the deadly virus,” said Monica Wright Executive Director of the Caddo Council on Aging.
All volunteers or their representative will have to attend a very brief zoom training in order to adhere to COVID19 & Caddo Council on Aging safety protocols.
“This is a great opportunity to give back during the holiday season. We are mindful that this holiday season may be filled with grief. We want to do our part to bring peach and joy to seniors in the safest way possible,” said Pastor Greg Oliver, Mount Canaan Baptist Church.
Meals will be delivered via contactless protocol currently utilized by the Caddo Council on Aging.
The group is seeking 50 volunteers to help deliver meals throughout Caddo on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 26, 2020). Students can request a letter to verify their participation for service project. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
If anyone is interested in volunteering, sign up here.