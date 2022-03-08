SHREVEPORT, La. - Today, Shreveport City Council unanimously confirmed Police Chief Wayne Smith as the head of Shreveport Police Department.
Council members praised Smith for the work he's done so far.
He was also asked about the arrest rate for the city's 14 homicies. Smith said there have been arrests or arrest warrants issued for each one.
Smith credits the hard work of his officers, partner services and help from the community. For Smith, his main request was for city citizens and leaders to continue to hold him accountable to the mission.
"And each of you has shown me, expressed to me, your concern for the safety of this community. And what you expect your police chief to do. And I appreciate that guidance, that wisdom. And I pray that you hold me accountable for accomplishing that mission, because it's about our community, not about me," Smith said.
Smith says his biggest goal over the next year is to further establish community focused policing. To make the city safer, he believes police ultimately, must continue to improve relationships with people, and of course, keep solving crimes.