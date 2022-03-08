SHREVEPORT, La- Today, Shreveport City Council swore in interim Chief Wayne Smith as the head of Shreveport Police.
Chief Smith today noted that of the fourteen homicides Shreveport has seen this year, each of them have an arrest or warrant out for an arrest.
Smith credits the hard work of his officers, partner services and help from the community. For Smith, his main request today was for city citizens and leaders to continue to hold him accountable to the mission.
"And each of you has shown me, expressed to me, your concern for the safety of this community. And what you expect your police chief to do. And I appreciate that guidance, that wisdom. And I pray that you hold me accountable for accomplishing that mission, because it's about our community, not about me."
Smith says his biggest goal over the next year is to further establish community focused policing. To make the city safer, he believes police ultimately, must continue to improve relationships with people, and of course, keep solving crimes.