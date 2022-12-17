SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department welcomed 12 new officers in a ceremony held at the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum on Greenwood Road.
These 12 men and women endured 16 weeks of rigorous physical and mental preparation to be able to advance to their field training. For the next 16 weeks they will be on the streets with their training officers helping to keep our city safe.
Graduates:
Reginal Bradley
Winston Carter
Sean Fuller (Class President)
Kentrell Harris
Marty Kirk Jr. (Top Gun Award Recipient)
Tywanna Mosley
Griselle Rivera (Academic Achievement Award Recipient)
Jessica Sanchez
Devin Smith (Physical Training Award & Honor Graduate Award Recipient)
Trenton Smith Jr.
Dominque Stevenson
Christian Fife
The graduates received words of encouragement and their Oath of Office from Chief Wayne Smith.
CAO Henry L Whitehorn, and Sheriff Stephen W Prator welcomed them to the force and also gave inspirational speeches. Sheriff Prator and CAO Whitehorn have both served Shreveport as Police Chiefs and are lifelong law enforcement officers.
Mayor Elect Tom Arceneaux and incoming First Lady of Shreveport, Ms. Elizabeth were in the audience along with friends and family of the graduates.