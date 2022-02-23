SHREVEPORT, La. - When that massive snowstorm struck Shreveport last February, even police had a hard time getting around to emergencies. But tonight, emergency responders announced a solution.
Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith and Mayor Adrian Perkins announced that the city will partner with Trail Lizards Jeep Club to provide access to areas during inclement weather. Both say that the Trail Lizards Jeep Club is a great example of private citizens doing their best to help in times of need.
After last year's storm, Shreveport police knew they needed a better way to access people trapped in bad conditions. The city needed extra help, so they turned to Trail Lizards, a group already known for lending a hand. The group helped bring supplies to people first responders couldn’t reach.
Trail Lizard Jeeps are outfitted with all sorts of equipment that allows them to access tough terrain. Trail Lizards started as a group of people who loved their Jeeps, but once emergencies struck, they realized their vehicles could be lifesavers.
Perkins says the group serves as an example of how people can find unique ways to contribute to those in need.