SHREVEPORT, La. - Summertime is quickly approaching and many of our citizens don’t have the luxury of air conditioning.
Captain Keith Grant and his team at the Shreveport Police Department’s Community Oriented Policing Bureau are hosting a fan drive starting now through July 14, to help our community members stay cool during the hot summer months.
Anyone who can help is asked to please bring fans to the Shreveport Police Department at 1234 Texas Avenue. Please call ahead (318-673-6950) to schedule your drop off.