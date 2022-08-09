Shreveport, La -- Police Tuesday night were investigating a shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Chase Bank on West 70th Street at Raspberry Lane. Police say three men on foot approached a man in a car in bank parking lot and accused him of taking part in a robbery. The shooting call came in just after 5 p.m.
"He says one of those males tried to punch him. He missed him. But he (the driver) took out a gun and fired. Our victim is at the hospital but we don't know his condition," said Shreveport Police Lieutenant Peter Darcy.
There was a large police presence at Buncombe Road and Hobbs Street. That's where police say they brought the shooter into custody and also interviewed other witnesses. Police told KTBS that all the men lived in that neighborhood.
Police were also trying to access surveillance video from the bank to see if the shooting was caught on camera.