SHREVEPORT, La.-The Annual Community Oriented Policing Bureau Youth Fishing Camp offers fun, hands-on educational activities that encourage boys and girls--between the ages of 6 to 13 years old -- to gain an improved positive attitude, greater appreciation for good moral values, and a better understanding of the keys that will lead to their own success.
This active outdoor program promotes nature awareness, teach them to fish or improve their current fishing skills. Officers and Wildlife staff work together to educate the children on fish habits, water quality, and conservation. Applications are due today.
https://www.shreveportla.gov/1191/Youth-Programs
Date: June 25, 2022
Event: Fishing Camp
Time: 8:00 am to 12:00 pm
Location: Cross Lake Patrol, 2900 Municipal Pier Road