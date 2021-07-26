SHREVEPORT, La- In the fifth installment of the #SaferShreveport weekly briefings, Shreveport police gave an update on recruitment efforts and ongoing crime prevention initiatives. Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers also shared how law enforcement and the community working together fights crime.
One big topic during the meeting was hiring. Like other work forces, SPD is short-staffed and recent events have made hiring difficult.
“Covid-19 pandemic being one of them, and then some anti-law enforcement sentiment we've seen nationwide,” said Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond. “That has affected both our resignation, retirement rates, as well as those young individuals that are looking for their first career.”
While the department is down 100 officers, realistically they need to add another 60. Raymond noted they never do get to a fully staffed position.
“I do think that people need to look inside themselves, if they really want to contribute to the community and if they want to give back to a place that they grew up. And have a great benefits program,” said Raymond.
To make up for short staffing, officers are on eight-week rotations. This is part of their Emergency Supplemental Patrol Program.
“We have been forced to direct officers to work additional shifts in order to ensure we have adequate patrol staffing,” said Raymond. “Every officer and corporal within the agency, regardless of assignment, has been assigned to a squad. These squads are on eight-week rotations. And during an officer's assigned week, he or she may be asked to work an additional four-to-eight hours on one or more days to ensure we have an adequate and safe response.”
Raymond also gave insight on applicant interest over the years. SPD went from 419 applicants in 2018 to 166 applicants in 2021. So far, 14 were selected during the hiring process this year. But even through the short-staffing, SPD has been able to get work done.
428 guns are off the streets and 418 suspects were arrested for weapon-related offenses as of July 20th.
“In doing so, an untold number of violent crimes have been prevented,” said Raymond.
On the back end, Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers is working to build trust within the community by reminding people that their crime tips are anonymous. The organization also emphasized that they are not part of SPD.
“That's a great thing because that provides a sort of firewall between the organization taking the information and the police department,” said President of Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers Reed Ebarb. “It allows us to scrub information to ensure there's no identifying tips or information before we get to the police department.”
Ebarb noted, when receiving calls, they cannot even see the phone number it comes from.
“Our tips have helped to solve 10 homicides, three attempted homicides, six armed robberies, and many, many more crimes. And the numbers really speak for themselves,” said Ebarb.
In the last 12 months, Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers paid out $48-thousand dollars in cash rewards for crime tips leading to arrests.
If you are interested in a career with Shreveport Police, click here for more information.
For more information on Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers, click here.