SHREVEPORT, La.--Wednesday's meeting to discuss city insurance changes could very well impact other areas of city employment that are already struggling, that's according to Shreveport Police Officer Association president Michael Carter.
"You are telling them this is your only option, take it or leave it. We are 128 police officers short what do you think those guys are going to do? You will lose more employees, we are not retaining officers, we have lost over 40 since January. We need to retain officers and destroying healthcare for their families is not the way to do it," said Michael Carter.
Carter also wants to make sure retirees are well taken care of and considered.
The city has said there is a lot of misinformation circulating concerning benefit changes and the September 7, meeting will give them the chance to clear up things.
Wednesday's meeting will take place at River View Hall on Clyde Fant Parkway. The meeting starts at 3 p.m.