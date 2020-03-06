SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport Police K9 officer received the Shreveport Chapter “Society of Forty Men and Eight Horses” award for his part in the apprehension of a man accused of murdering a Texas peace officer.
On December 31, 2019, Panola County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Dickerson was shot and killed during a traffic stop. After receiving a broadcast about the incident, Corporal LaBrian Marsden positioned himself along I-20, knowing that if the suspect came into the city, it would likely be via the interstate. Corporal Marsden intercepted the suspect and with the help of his K9 partner took the man into custody.
The organization announced that Corporal Marsden will also be the recipient of the “Forty and Eight” state level award. He will receive that honor in mid-July. Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond said in a statement: “I am proud of Corporal Marsden and his canine partner. He used his knowledge, training and experience to interdict the suspect and take him into custody before he could harm anyone else. The Shreveport Police Department also wants to thank the 40 & 8 club for recognizing his heroic work.”