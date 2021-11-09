SHREVEPORT, La. -- Over the past year, the U.S Postal Service in Shreveport has ramped up its operations.
In the past packages were sorted by hand. Now, there are machines that sort packages on their own. A barcode on each package is scanned and that sends it down a long conveyor belt.
When it reaches the correct zip code slot, the machines file it in the correct bin. From there, a post office vehicle can carry the packages out to homes and businesses.
The new machines can sort through 2,000 to 3,000 packages hourly, meaning that your Christmas gifts are a lot more likely to be on time this year.