SHREVEPORT, La. - Tell your kids their letters to Santa are on its way.
KTBS 3 took a media tour around Shreveport's USPS on Texas Ave. Wednesday evening to get a closer look at what it takes to process millions of pieces of mail at the plant around the holidays.
"It's an around-the-clock operation. It doesn't stop," said Plant Manager Johnathan Carver.
Once the post office closes at 6:00 p.m. to the public, workers who process the mail work until around 11:30 p.m., and there are several workers who get the job done from 8:30 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next morning.
Throughout the tour, workers were spotted wearing Santa hats while making sure millions of sealed envelopes were sent out to family and friends before Christmas.