SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Regional Art Council is presenting it's first exhibition of 2023 and it's sure to be a treat for local art lovers who appreciate lots of color.
The featured artist is Ellen Soffer, an experienced Shreveport artist of about 30 years. Soffer's colorful, vibrant oil paintings will be on full display in the "Pink Sky" exhibit at Artspace located in downtown Shreveport.
The exhibit includes more than 60 of Soffer's newest paintings created over the last four years.
Soffer is the recipient of the Shreveport Regional Arts Council Visual Arts Fellowship, but her work has been featured beyond Shreveport in several states including Texas, Georgia and Pennsylvania.
In honor of Soffer's work, SRAC will host two entire months of colorful events to celebrate.
Soffer said she's excited to show off so much of her work in one place.
"I think it's a unique opportunity to see a lot of paintings and works on paper by one artist. There's not that many opportunities to see that in Shreveport and I'm thrilled that I have the opportunity to show my work," said the artist.
Soffer was the first choice of guest curator Kelly McDade who was tasked with putting together a show at Artspace. McDade, a professor of Arts and Humanities at Bossier Parish Community College, has watched Soffer's development as an artist over the last 30 years and is confident spectators will gain an appreciation from viewing the collection of work.
"What I love about the show is that it shows the great variety that Ellen produces. As an artist, she works really large scale but then she has these diminutive small pieces that are really intimate," said McDade.
McDade says it exciting to see Artspace being used to its full potential with each floor featuring art by Soffer.
"I just invite everybody to come out and make of it what you will and enjoy and revel in this incredibly vibrant, beautiful work," said McDade.
"Pink Sky" opens Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Artspace until April 8 and is free and open to the public.
Visit to artspace.com to learn more.