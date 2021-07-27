SHREVEPORT, La. - At the end of Tuesday's Shreveport City Council meeting, Councilman Jerry Bowman brought up the issue of the city being behind on bulk trash pick ups. Mayor Adrian Perkins and two members of the council, Tabitha Taylor and John Nickelson, chimed in looking for a solution.
Frankie Beck reached out to the city officials regarding her bulk pick up early June. The city missed the scheduled pick up on July 2, leaving piles of tree limbs have been sitting in front of her home. After snakes and high grass became an issue around the pile, she had it moved into the street to cut the grass.
"I'm getting complaints because it's sitting out in the street and the city still hasn't done anything about it," Beck said.
Residents are complaining about delays and so are council members.
"These bulk pick ups are literally getting out of hand," Taylor said.
During the meeting, Bowman mentioned creating a team within property standards to catch up on pick ups. Perkins chimed in revealing a new campaign plan, "Clean Shreveport." It will happen after the current campaign of #SaferShreveport ends.
"We're going to make sure that we're going to put more resources in not just bulk pick up, but various other demolitions and things throughout the city to clean up the city," Perkins said.
Taylor mentioned she would like to work with the campaign, but wants to find a more immediate fix for residents. She said there are bulk pick ups that are two-to-three months old. With grass and snake season in full force, council members are getting various calls about snakes.
"I know that they're not going to end, especially as we continue to look at legislation with evictions that occur as well with everybody putting everything on the street," Taylor said. "So, that just compounds for all that we have going on right now."
Public Works Director Gary Norman said a lack of trucks led to the hold up, but as of Tuesday they received eight rental trucks with two en route. However, staffing is another issue.
"We are still struggling getting employees," Norman said. "We were excited that we got six new applicants for operator collector this last week, you know, we advertise it weekly. Every week, it'll be on the board again. So, we are trying to get more people. Some of the funding that was approved today I'm hoping to be able to use in conjunction with trying to procure some contractors."
Norman said they can look into using drainage employees to help pick up the bulk waste.
For residents like Beck, she said it shouldn't have taken this long.
"If you short of help two months, something should have been done about it," Beck said. "Still, nothing is done about it."