SHRVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and city leaders for various departments met Tuesday night with residents interested in pitching their ideas on how to spend the $48.2 million coming to Shreveport from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The listening session had a big turnout from those living in the Broadmoor neighborhood and other areas of Shreveport. The four areas of focus were in public safety, infrastructure, economic development and technology.
During the meeting several all topics were touched on by residents. However, many concerns and ideas regarding public safety were expressed. In addition to that, infrastructure seemed to be another mayor concern. Some were looking for solutions to flooding, sewer issues and bad street condition.
One resident, Michael O'Connor, spoke about how the money should be spent.
"It's got to be capital improvements," said O'Connor. "It's got to be something that's one time spending. We can't give people raises or anything like that from it, because we don't know if it's going to be there next year."
Out of the four areas, he was most concerned about infrastructure.
"There's a lot of things that we can do," said O'Connor. "As far as infrastructure, as far as possibly bonuses, as far as equipment,"
Francis Baker was more focused on public safety.
"I think the public safety has to be first because the others will come to fruition, once were safe again," said Baker.
Baker's ideas fell inline with hiring more help.
"We need more police presence. We definitely need a mental crisis team," said Baker, who added she would like to volunteer if a mental crisis team is implemented.
During the meeting, each person was allotted three minutes to speak and a city representative responded to each person if needed.
There are seven more sessions coming up.
-----
Community meetings will be held in every Council District from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:
Thursday, Mamie Hicks Community Center
Tuesday, June 1 - David Raines Community Center
Thursday, June 3 - A. B. Palmer Community Center
Thursday, June 10 - Southern Hills Community Center
Tuesday, June 15 - Airport Park Community Center
Thursday, June 17 - Bill Cockrell Community Center
Thursday, June 24 - Bilberry Park Community Center