SHREVEPORT, La. – Provenance, a traditional neighborhood development on Southern Loop in Shreveport, is being recognized with a 2019 Best in American Living™ Community Award (BALA) from the National Association of Home Builders® (NAHB).
In its 36th year, BALA is the building industry’s premier residential design awards program. The judging is conducted by eight industry experts, including builders, architects, designers and land planners from across the country. The award will be handed out on January 22, 2020 at the International Builders’ Show. It’s the largest construction show in the world, with more than 100,000 attendees.
Provenance is a unique community with a mixture of homes, businesses and parks. Since its groundbreaking in 2006, nearly 300 homes and the first phase of business space have been developed. Those businesses include restaurants, a bank, a medical clinic, a veterinary clinic and a Montessori school. Provenance even donated land so the City of Shreveport could build a fire station to serve the community and other nearby homes.
“This national award confirms that Provenance is one of the best places to live in the country and leading the way in creating a community that will define how Shreveport residents live in the future,” said Monica V. Johnson, Director of National Town Builders Association. “This is a walkable neighborhood where people can stroll to restaurants and other businesses and leave their car at home.”
Provenance’s master plan fosters a strong sense of community and there is still plenty of room to grow. Less than a third of the project’s original 377 acres have been developed. The area’s natural beauty has been maintained, so residents can enjoy the outdoors. Parks and Windrush Lake offer year-round fun for residents and others, including a farmers market, pumpkin patch and outside dining events.
As a legacy project, Provenance will continue to grow over time. The community is already planning for its newest expansion: Provenance’s Town Center. It will be the focal point of the community and include a town green, shops, restaurants, office space and a mix of housing types.
Provenance has worked with award-winning architect Steven J. Oubre and Architects Southwest to plan the community. Shreveport-based Vintage Construction Group is the general contractor for the development.
Provenance developers are waiting to learn whether they’ve won a platinum, gold or silver award. They will join other winners at the NAHB International Builders’ Show in Las Vegas for the official announcement.