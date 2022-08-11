Shreveport schools are installing speed enforcing cameras in their school zones

SHREVEPORT, La. - Three Shreveport high schools now have speed enforcing cameras in their school zones, and seven more schools will be getting these cameras installed within a few weeks. The goal is to put these cameras in every Shreveport school. In a traffic study, Blue Line Solutions found that in the 10 randomly selected schools to receive these cameras, they had 75,000 drivers go 11 miles over the speed limit.
These cameras are being installed by Blue Line Solutions. If the camera catches you speeding it will send the Shreveport Police Department a citation and a picture of exactly where the camera made contact with the car. The driver will get a 30 day warning. If caught speeding again a ticket will be sent in the mail. These cameras only come into play during school zone hours which in Louisiana is 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Blue Line Solutions doesn't leave any surprises for drivers. Before drivers get to the camera there are three warnings. First is a sign that tells drivers there is a camera ahead. The second sign tells drivers the speed limit and school zone times. The third warning is radar feedback that tells the driver exactly how fast they are driving.
If a child is hit by a driver going 20 miles per hour they have a 9 in 10 chance of surviving but a child hit by a driver going 40 miles per hour has a 1 in 10 chance of surviving.
The three high schools to get these cameras are Captain Shreve, Caddo Magnet High School, and Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy.