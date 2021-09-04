Shreveport, La- Kalona Kones in Shreveport is giving away 12 oz. snow cones to each person donating to their Hurricane Ida relief drive. They are accepting items helpful to help those affected.
For example:
*non-perishable foods
*batteries
*baby items
*personal hygiene products
*tarps
*pillows
*gloves
*gas cans
*water
*monetary donations
The donation drive continues Sunday from 1-7 pm.
The owner Sharon Bilgrim is from New Iberia, Louisiana. She did this as a way to help those who need it. Bilgrim was excited to see the outpouring of donations in just a few hours on Saturday.
"I was excited like I really am," said Bilgrim. Bilgrim explained in the past, her family needed help and they're now returning the favor.
"My house had burned down," said Bilgrim. "We lost everything. So, I know how important it is to try to help out where you can. Even if we would have had one box that would have been okay." Bilgrim plans to bring the items to an organization bringing supplies to south Louisiana.
Kalona Kones is located at 1325 Captain Shreve Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105.