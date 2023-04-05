SHREVEPORT, La. - The 2023 Shreveport Stuffed Shrimp Festival will return May 14 from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. at The Louisiana State Fair Grounds.
Several local citizens and many tourists visited the Shreveport Shrimp Festival. It was one of the most attended one day festivals in the state of Louisiana. The festival garnered nearly 20,000 people in present in a 12 hour span.
“The people in the Ark-La-Tex, particularly in Shreveport, enjoyed the festival. In addition, many have asked for it’s return. I believe now more than ever the community, the city, and surrounding areas in the Ark-La-Tex need a fun, safe, family event, and what better day than Mother’s Day,” says festival organizer Mavice Hughes Thigpen.
Last June, more people in the world learned about the Shreveport style 'Stuffed Shrimp’, when Thigpen, members of her family, and Eddie’s Seafood Restaurant made their worldwide reality show television premiere on the Food Network’s hit series "Restaurant Impossible".
Due to the pandemic, the Shreveport Stuffed Shrimp Festival had to be postponed, but now the festival will return again to Shreveport.