SHREVEPORT, La- The Volunteers for Youth Justice held a community support meeting Tuesday night in the wake of Sunday’s shooting, which resulted in the death of 13-year-old Landry Anglin. The event was held at First Baptist Church of Shreveport.
The meeting allowed Shreveport residences to express their emotions and concerns in response to the weekend trauma. Lucinda Miles, Program Coordinator for Volunteers for Youth Justice, says this meeting allows their group to provide coping strategies people can carry with them in the months to come.
"Our community needs help, they need resources, they direction on how to go about this healing process,” Miles said. “Healing, as from the adult perspective, how you do that is very important as to how you're able to help children to heal as well."
Although this meeting today was for adults only, Volunteers for Youth Justice says they welcome anyone looking for help.